Subrata Mahajan

Interactive landing page

Subrata Mahajan
Subrata Mahajan
  • Save
Interactive landing page interactive prototype coloring concept digitalart illustraion
Download color palette

Hi Folks!!! This is another project that I have done for my company "GravityiLabs".This was also a presale interactive prototype and the project was for the client Airservices.

Hope you guys will like this.Thank you

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Subrata Mahajan
Subrata Mahajan

More by Subrata Mahajan

View profile
    • Like