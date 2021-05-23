Bhavya Patel

Log-In Screen

Bhavya Patel
Bhavya Patel
  • Save
Log-In Screen website sketch login page mobile app minimal ux ui mobile figma design app
Download color palette

Two log-in screens I designed. Which do you prefer? Simplistic or Classy? For me, It's the 'classy' look

Like my work? Let me know! - bhavya.7@hotmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Bhavya Patel
Bhavya Patel

More by Bhavya Patel

View profile
    • Like