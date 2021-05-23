Fatich Imam

Gadget Aja Landing Page Concept

Gadget Aja Landing Page Concept clean ui clean design clear clean gadgets gadget reviews review landing page landing website design webdesign web design website web branding simple minimal design concept
Hey everyone,
today I wanted to show you this concept UI for a Gadget Aja Landing Page Concept I made a while ago. I went with blue colors that go well with each other and a nice, simple font. What do you think?

Thanks,
Fatich

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

