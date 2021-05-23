Kevin

I tried to satisfy two challenges with this design, a daily logo challenge for a barbershop logo, and a weekly warm-up challenge to create a logo with creative use of negative space.

Rebound of
Design a logo using negative space
By Dribbble
Posted on May 23, 2021
