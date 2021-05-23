guyfromhills

23 Negi Street

23 Negi Street concept cyberpunk illustration blender3d art model
Ok so... I started learning blender and wanted to work on something that demanded some considerable effort and ultimately saw a couple of videos on you tube and did some work and arrived at this.

Posted on May 23, 2021
