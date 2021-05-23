Anastasija

Workout App concept

Anastasija
Anastasija
  • Save
Workout App concept concept mockup app design mobile app mobile
Download color palette

This was made live on twitch stream with amazing feedback from chat.

Phone mockup https://pixelsdesign.net/free-iphone-12-pro-mockup-2-colors/

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Anastasija
Anastasija

More by Anastasija

View profile
    • Like