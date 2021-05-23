Chirag.UI

NYBank Login Page

NYBank Login Page banking homepage ui homepage design homepage login screen login form clean ui ui design log in page daily ui daily 100 challenge dailyuichallenge banking ui banking website bank landing page 100 days of ui 100 days of design
Day 8/100

Hello Guys!!

This is an NYBank Login Page. I've taken 100 days of UI Challenge.
What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments.
Thank You!!

