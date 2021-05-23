Bhavya Patel

Fastfood Mobile App

Bhavya Patel
Bhavya Patel
  • Save
Fastfood Mobile App minimal food food app web website typography sketch figma mobile app mobile ux ui app design
Download color palette

Hadn't seen any minimal/abstract food mobile apps, so I thought I'd design one. This specific one is based on burgers.

Like my work? Let me know! - bhavya.7@hotmail.com

Bhavya Patel
Bhavya Patel

More by Bhavya Patel

View profile
    • Like