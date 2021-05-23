Gifty Onboarding

Hi,

I have created these 3-step onboarding screens for a platform which lets you create customized gifts. The screens let's the user know about the USP of the app to encourage them to complete onboarding.

App Concept -

Gifty - One stop solution for customized gifts

Gifty is a platform which let's the user create and order customized gifts. It has various templates to create customized gifts and get them deliver to anyone on their special day.

The platform also has an option to save important dates which then reminds the user before the date to place an order.

For corporate and group gifting, there is also an option of bulk order.