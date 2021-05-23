Sonali Kshirsagar

Day 10 Music Player : 100 Days UI Challenge

Sonali Kshirsagar
Sonali Kshirsagar
  • Save
Day 10 Music Player : 100 Days UI Challenge uiuxdesigner uiuxdesign uiux music music player app music player design music player ui music player ui design 100 days challenge web website design uxdesign ui challenge design ui ux
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,

This is my design for Music Player

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!

Sonali Kshirsagar
Sonali Kshirsagar

More by Sonali Kshirsagar

View profile
    • Like