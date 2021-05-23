Apple iOS Clipboard Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Oopsss... I copied something by mistake, and now I lost my previous copied text block! 😟
It happens more than one time a day. Doesn't it? 🤔
On Android devices, you can already go and select from the previously copied text on your clipboard. 📋
On iPhone and other iOS devices, you can't.
I thought it would be fun to create a concept of how this will look and work on an iPhone. 📱
What do you think? 🥳