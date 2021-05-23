Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beauty365 | E-commerce website

Beauty365 | E-commerce website search mainpage productcard haircare hair e-comerce beauty photoshop web ui ux figma design
Beauty 365 is a store of professional hair care products.

The main task was to develop a website design that would attract new users and increase sales.
The minimalism used in UI and the well-thought-out logic of the e-commerce website make it easy for the user to interact with the website.

