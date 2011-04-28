Doing things with my fonts: DHA4

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
here's a detail of the script 'd'. My original that I adjusted was more compact. When I adjusted it to 'fit' better, I actually flattened the upper curve of the 'd'—thanks Ale for pointing it out…I had been staring at it far too long. In correcting that flatness, I decided to whip the horizontal resolution of the swash d back and let it curve toward the cap N below it— which further cleans up that interaction