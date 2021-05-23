Naomi Amorim

Belíssima | refinement

Belíssima is a beauty clinic located in São Paulo, Brazil. The project involved a refinement of the old logo, aiming to express more delicacy and credibility to the brand.

Posted on May 23, 2021
