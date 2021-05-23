Ashwini Bharadwaj

Moonshine Label design

Moonshine Label design mockup pineappleflavour brewing company label packaging beerbottle beer label label design digital illustration illustration
Contest Design for @Moonshine Meadery wants to design the label for there new flavour Grilled pineapple and theme was to show Tropical caribbean.

