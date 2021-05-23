Amin Shahrokhi

Hardcore - Skull and Bandana T-Shirt

Amin Shahrokhi
Amin Shahrokhi
  • Save
Hardcore - Skull and Bandana T-Shirt shahrokhi amin shahrokhi shirt design services tshirt design ideas skull illustration skull drawing skull t-shirt shirt design idea tee designer merch designer shirtdesign t-shirts teeshirt t-shirt tees tee riders skulls and bandana hardcore skull
Download color palette

Handmade design that is edited and made ready for shirts using Gimp and Inkscape applications.
Designed in 4500x5400 ratio and available in PNG, XCF, etc.
You can order a design like this for a low price. Feel free to contact me if you'd like to talk about it.

#tee #tees #shirt #shirts #tshirt #shirtdesign #merchdesign #merchdesigner #tshirtdesigner #teedesign #teedesignidea #shirtidea #skull #skulls #hardcore #bandana #aminshahrokhi #shahrokhi #graphicdesign #designer #drawing #gimp #inkscape #fashion #clothing #clothingbrand

Amin Shahrokhi
Amin Shahrokhi

More by Amin Shahrokhi

View profile
    • Like