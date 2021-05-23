Eleven Kings Shop UI

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Eleven Kings is a free football manager strategy game. Take control of the club, set tactics, transfer players, join tournaments and become the legend! Prove your skills as a football manager, let the world know you!
Download game:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.elevenkings.football