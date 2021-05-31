Fan Study; Engagement List view

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This shots takes your from the list view on the landingpage to insight 05.
The list of insights is divided by chapters and represented by a color. Insight 5 is part of the Engagement chapter, therefore the color red( passion/love).
Each Insight has a shape/form to represent what the data tries to explain. It's created out of fans(particles). By clicking the shape the collective of fans expands and you dive deeper into the data behind the insight.
Rally teamed up with Guz.biz to design and build the first-ever "Fan Study" from Spotify For Artists. its a collection of 15 data-driven insights to help artists and labels increase engagement or increase merch sales.
See for yourself at: http://fanstudy.byspotify.com/
