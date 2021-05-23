Development technology frame - sample

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
It's a practice poster for the 'Development technology frame'. I think the development technology frame means digital and changeable, so I use lots of code features to structure the rectangle factor. Mathematical patterns and formulas are used to embellish the line. I hope you would like it if you have any ideas, welcome to share your opinion!