Development technology frame - sample

Development technology frame - sample poster design frame
It's a practice poster for the 'Development technology frame'. I think the development technology frame means digital and changeable, so I use lots of code features to structure the rectangle factor. Mathematical patterns and formulas are used to embellish the line. I hope you would like it if you have any ideas, welcome to share your opinion!

Posted on May 23, 2021
