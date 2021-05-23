HERETIC Parfum (concept website) online-shop

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello,folks
I'm glad to present you my redesign of the niche perfume brand website - Heretic,founded by Douglas Little, is all about naturally derived materials. All fragrances are hand-crafted with natural essential oils, concretes, and absolutes that are blended in organic grape and sugarcane alcohols using the same process used by perfumers hundreds of years ago – before synthetics took over the industry. The olfactory fingerprint of each individual plant, where it was grown, and how it grew, gives these scents their character, mystery and beauty.
