HERETIC Parfum (concept website) online-shop

I'm glad to present you my redesign of the niche perfume brand website - Heretic,founded by Douglas Little, is all about naturally derived materials. All fragrances are hand-crafted with natural essential oils, concretes, and absolutes that are blended in organic grape and sugarcane alcohols using the same process used by perfumers hundreds of years ago – before synthetics took over the industry. The olfactory fingerprint of each individual plant, where it was grown, and how it grew, gives these scents their character, mystery and beauty.

