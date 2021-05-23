🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
These are 15 stamps Roses brushes +5 abstract background for the Procreate app. These beautiful stamps can be used to decorate graphics, invitation, doodles and drawings. These brushes help you make things easier, quicker and more fun!
All you have to do is select the brush, you can use these in any color or opacity, resize to best fit your art, and then “Stamp” it.
Get this beautiful stamp on
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/procreate-brush-stamp-set-15-rose-flower/ref/406621/