✳REFRESH - Landing Page Design ✳

Hello friends 🍑
To spent my time in unemployment , i decided to lift my depressed brain up by experimenting with making simple landing page for Facial and Body Treatment Service, i named it ✳REFRESH . Here i show you the small section of the hero, services and the cards elements. (still in design process).
Check my behance page to view all the page i made! If you have any criticsm, advice, just reply it!
#uiux #design #uidesign #minimal #simple #websitedesign #landingpage #beauty #beautyhealth #business #figma #figmadesign