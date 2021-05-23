dapiyupi

Procreate Brush Stamp Set Feathers

dapiyupi
dapiyupi
  • Save
Procreate Brush Stamp Set Feathers illustration product design line art aesthetic feathers stamp procreate brushes procreate art procreate
Download color palette

These are 15 stamps Leaves brushes for the Procreate app. These aestethic and beautiful stamps can be used to decorate graphics, invitation, doodles and drawings. These brushes help you make things easier, quicker and more fun!

Grab this brush now!
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/procreate-brush-stamp-set-feathers-diy/ref/406621/

dapiyupi
dapiyupi

More by dapiyupi

View profile
    • Like