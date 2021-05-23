🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Line art Rose Flower art collection is a gorgeous set for create wedding invitations, templates social networks, patterns, greeting cards, posters, logos and brand..
Features:
– EPS File (Scalable Vector Graphics)
– SVG File (Best for Cricut Design Space and Silhouette Designer edition)
– PNG File With High resolution
– DXF File (Best for Silhouette Basic edition)
Everything you get is very easy to edit completely (stroke weight, color, etc.)
Get this beautiful line art!
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/rose-flower-line-art-graphic-rose-svg/ref/406621/
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/rose-flower-line-art-svg-graphic-vol-2/ref/406621/