Rose Flower Line Art SVG Graphic

Rose Flower Line Art SVG Graphic decor craft logo nature flower illustration design vector flower illustration clipart flower line art line art rose
Line art Rose Flower art collection is a gorgeous set for create wedding invitations, templates social networks, patterns, greeting cards, posters, logos and brand..

Features:
– EPS File (Scalable Vector Graphics)
– SVG File (Best for Cricut Design Space and Silhouette Designer edition)
– PNG File With High resolution
– DXF File (Best for Silhouette Basic edition)

Everything you get is very easy to edit completely (stroke weight, color, etc.)

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/rose-flower-line-art-graphic-rose-svg/ref/406621/

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/rose-flower-line-art-svg-graphic-vol-2/ref/406621/

