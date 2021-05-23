Line art Rose Flower art collection is a gorgeous set for create wedding invitations, templates social networks, patterns, greeting cards, posters, logos and brand..

Features:

– EPS File (Scalable Vector Graphics)

– SVG File (Best for Cricut Design Space and Silhouette Designer edition)

– PNG File With High resolution

– DXF File (Best for Silhouette Basic edition)

Everything you get is very easy to edit completely (stroke weight, color, etc.)

Get this beautiful line art!

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/rose-flower-line-art-graphic-rose-svg/ref/406621/

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/rose-flower-line-art-svg-graphic-vol-2/ref/406621/