Claudia Wensierska

Contact book app

Claudia Wensierska
Claudia Wensierska
  • Save
Contact book app iphone mobile ui design ui design mobile design mobile ui ui challenge uplabs challenge uplabs pastels colors emoji memoji reminder call message contact book contacts
Download color palette

Hi! I'm decided to prepare something fo the Contact Book Challenge for Uplabs. I wanted to try myself in some cute, candy UI. I'm not completely happy, but time is running!

Vote and download Figma file here: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/contact-book-dd45fbdf-1484-4d97-b7a5-909079a9b1fb

Claudia Wensierska
Claudia Wensierska

More by Claudia Wensierska

View profile
    • Like