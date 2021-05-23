Zahra farhan

DailyUI-003 Landing page

Zahra farhan
Zahra farhan
  • Save
DailyUI-003 Landing page music landingpage webdesign ui design dailyuichallenge figma ui dailyui
Download color palette

Hi🙋‍♀️,

check out my last design for the daily UI challenge -Design landing page for a music website.

Press L if you like it ❤️
Contact: alfarhan.zahra97@gmail.com
Have a nice one!👋

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Zahra farhan
Zahra farhan

More by Zahra farhan

View profile
    • Like