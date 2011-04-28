Tim Dorr

box-shadow!

Tim Dorr
Tim Dorr
  • Save
box-shadow! box-shadow datepicker shadow calendar form lightbox grey
Download color palette

I've been a slut for box-shadow's lately. Adds a really nice effect to my lightboxes (which are done custom without a jQuery plugin) and datepicker popups.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Tim Dorr
Tim Dorr

More by Tim Dorr

View profile
    • Like