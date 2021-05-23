Heymarcoh

HAYR

HAYR design ios ux design ui design uianimation uxdesign ux uidesign ui
+Project Scope

This is a IOS project design for a Freelancer Marketplace cater for young professionals.

+Direct Contribution

I was responsible for wireframing and UI Design for the project.

+Design Rationale

🎨 Color Theme- We want to appeal to young professionals that's why we went for purple which is trendy and means ambition.

Categories- We want to encourage users to add categories to their post so we make sure it's prominent and accessible.

Media Types- Another challenge for us is the different media types that goes to the feed. We used different visual cues to convey the Media types. Ex. Play button for Videos, Close button for single photos, Counter for Multiple photos, etc.

Posted on May 23, 2021
I specialize in creating meaningful user experience (UX)
