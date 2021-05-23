Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Beecoop Agency

Zozoï — About & Chart Pages

Beecoop Agency
Beecoop Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Zozoï — About & Chart Pages gradient branding zerowaste ecommerce web website ux ui landing page design
Download color palette

Zozoï is a french zero waste e-commerce store that encourages people to consume healthy, re-usable and eco-friendly products.

Layout and composition for the "About" and "Chart" pages.

Check out the live site → www.zozoicreation.com/

Let's make something big together!👋

Website | Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Beecoop Agency
Beecoop Agency
Bringing ideas to life through design and technology.
Hire Me

More by Beecoop Agency

View profile
    • Like