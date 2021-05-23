Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pragathesh Ravi

Web Design Layout Exploration

Pragathesh Ravi
Pragathesh Ravi
Hire Me
  • Save
Web Design Layout Exploration page landing freelancer ui dailyui web designer travel web design agency freebie figma adobexd layout
Download color palette

Exploring different layouts for web designs!

Fonts Paired:
Montserrat + Merriweather

Find the Figma file in the attachments

Figma Web Design Layout.fig
8 MB
Download
Pragathesh Ravi
Pragathesh Ravi
UX, UI, Visual, Web, Mobile App, Logo, Illustration.
Hire Me

More by Pragathesh Ravi

View profile
    • Like