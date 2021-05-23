Reem Abdelraheem

Do this not that - UI Tips

Reem Abdelraheem
Reem Abdelraheem
  • Save
Do this not that - UI Tips mobile design dribbble ux typography app ux design ui design
Download color palette

Do this not that series Vol.1
Which form is better? Be specific while designing any form, Avoid generic placeholders in search.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Reem Abdelraheem
Reem Abdelraheem

More by Reem Abdelraheem

View profile
    • Like