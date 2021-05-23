Max Sirotyk 🔥

Yamys - Food delivery app 🍔 - UI Kit

Max Sirotyk 🔥
Max Sirotyk 🔥
Hire Me
  • Save
Yamys - Food delivery app 🍔 - UI Kit b2c b2b ios food delivery food app food delivery light minimal android app design ux ui app
Yamys - Food delivery app 🍔 - UI Kit b2c b2b ios food delivery food app food delivery light minimal android app design ux ui app
Yamys - Food delivery app 🍔 - UI Kit b2c b2b ios food delivery food app food delivery light minimal android app design ux ui app
Yamys - Food delivery app 🍔 - UI Kit b2c b2b ios food delivery food app food delivery light minimal android app design ux ui app
Download color palette
  1. Frame 31.png
  2. Frame 32.png
  3. Frame 33.png
  4. Frame 34.png

Hey, friends! 🤘
Happy to show you my new work 👀
Few new screens for food delivery app UI kit 🍔

Buy my other templates 🔥

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Max Sirotyk 🔥
Max Sirotyk 🔥
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Max Sirotyk 🔥

View profile
    • Like