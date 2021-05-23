Ajeet Kumar

Sensei : Mentorship app UI | Connect with you mentors

Ajeet Kumar
Ajeet Kumar
  • Save
Sensei : Mentorship app UI | Connect with you mentors black gradient signup login mentor mentorship sensei ui ux figma app mobile design ux design
Download color palette

These two screens are from a project in which I have designed for connecting mentees with their mentors.
Other screens will be uploaded soon.

Feedback will be appreciated.
Press L to show some love.

Ajeet Kumar
Ajeet Kumar

More by Ajeet Kumar

View profile
    • Like