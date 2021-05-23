Clean Vector Character Design Illustration in Illustrator

DAY 38

There are 100 ways to overcome a creative block, but sometimes it's just enough to forget about creation and allow yourself rest.

In that enjoyment, inspiration will come by itself.

💜

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy the art. Every single day.

