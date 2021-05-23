Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bio Sock environment organic biotech procedural minimal blender design 3d
The Bio Sock was meant to be a single 3D print footwear solution. The Sock was designed to mimic human skin cells and act as a continuation of the foot rather than a foreign interface. The shoe uses a fully procedural design.

Posted on May 23, 2021
Creative Direction and Design
