Ticket Reselling App

Did you miss the concert of your most favorite star just because the tickets sold out?
Don't worry! Concertify is here to offer you a second chance..!
Concertify is an app where users can safely buy tickets for concerts(which are sold out in the actual market) from authorized resellers from all over the world! A list of resellers is listed for each concert from which the user can choose the best option for his budget! The prices are transparent and the user can also compare them with the original price of the tickets. The prices might be a bit higher than the original price, but it's minimal compared to the fun and enjoyment the user now gets which he might have missed out on earlier!
