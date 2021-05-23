1 Dribbble Invitation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi guys!
1. I have one dribbble invite for one great designer.
2. To get drafted send your best shot to designerdesk@yandex.com with the email subject "Dribbble Invite" and state why you want to join this community, also attach your dribbble profile link, until 30/06/2021.
3. The winner will be announced on 1/07/2021.
Good Luck!