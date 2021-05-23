Recto Electric Scooter Onboarding Designs

Hey Everyone!

I'm so excited to share with you new onboarding designs of an AR experience electric scooter app.

Recto is a user-friendly bicycle and electric bike rental service for people. User can enter their location and find the nearby station to book or reserve their ride. Recto bike is Ecosystem friendly, Pocket friendly, Cheaper at cost, and Avoid Traffic problems. Users can choose a bike at an hourly rate and they can select the ride package accordingly. Users can easily check the availability of bicycles at the station through the app. Users can enjoy the quality of bicycles with updated sanitized time (as per the user's health concerns). Users can find and select the nearby station to end their ride at their convenience. Users can pause during the ride also and can resume again.

