Eye-catching pattern

Eye-catching pattern зажигалки зажигалка cigarettelighter pocketlighter lighters lighter patternmaking patterndesign patternart patterndesigns printdesign узоры узор patterns паттерн pattern
Just playing & experimenting with design, trying different pattern and art. And this time it's a pattern :).
A nicely designed lighter with eye-catching pattern. Feels great in hand. A perfect gift for your near and dear ones.

Экспериментирую и пробую различные методы, техники и комбинации в дизайне. На этот раз это узор, который может быть использован везде. Привычные вещи должны быть приятными.

