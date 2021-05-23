🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just playing & experimenting with design, trying different pattern and art. And this time it's a pattern :).
A nicely designed lighter with eye-catching pattern. Feels great in hand. A perfect gift for your near and dear ones.
Экспериментирую и пробую различные методы, техники и комбинации в дизайне. На этот раз это узор, который может быть использован везде. Привычные вещи должны быть приятными.