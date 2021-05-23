Just playing & experimenting with design, trying different pattern and art. And this time it's a pattern :).

A nicely designed lighter with eye-catching pattern. Feels great in hand. A perfect gift for your near and dear ones.

Экспериментирую и пробую различные методы, техники и комбинации в дизайне. На этот раз это узор, который может быть использован везде. Привычные вещи должны быть приятными.