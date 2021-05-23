Seamless vector patterns with Dinosaurs party

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is a holiday vector collection for kids, with illustrations of cute dinosaurs as well as colorful graphic elements. Characters from this collection are Brontosaurus, Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus, Stegosaurus, Pterodactyl, Velociraptor, and Baby. You can purchase this collection for use by following the link https://creativemarket.com/Kanishcheva/6163375-Dino-party.-Dinosaur-birthday. It is perfect for creating party designs, baby showers, invitation cards, baby textiles and stationery.