Camila Yamada

Sushi 3D Illustration

Camila Yamada
Camila Yamada
  • Save
Sushi 3D Illustration blender3d blender 3d art 3d modeling illustration
Download color palette

One of my passions is definitely 3D modelling. I haven't played with Blender for a while. Having a relaxing Sunday doing some modeling to refresh my mind.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Camila Yamada
Camila Yamada

More by Camila Yamada

View profile
    • Like