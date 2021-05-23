Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Insta post about Application performance monitoring

Insta post about Application performance monitoring
Hey, here)
This was one of my test task, that consisted in creation of Instagram post for quite complicated theme - application performance monitoring. I took latest UI trend - gradients to make accents on context - main stages of application performance monitoring.
See you in a bit with new works!

Posted on May 23, 2021
