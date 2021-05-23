Admin Dashboard

Hi Dribblers,

Technology is changing E-learning study habits. The times of hitting the assignment and systematically repeating content are from when the digital era was yet emerging. Part of the reason for this change of habits corresponds to learning platforms.

Today I am glad to share with you my design concept of education platform dashboard. Innately is a free and easy tool helping admins efficiently manage and assess progress, while enhancing connections with learners from teachers, from home. You can use Intently in your study to streamline assignments, boost collaboration, and foster communication.

