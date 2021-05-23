Zozoi — Shop

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Zozoï is a french zero waste e-commerce store that encourages people to consume healthy, re-usable and eco-friendly products.
Shopping user journey with multiple selection options, informations and visuals to ease the process for the user.
Check out the live site → www.zozoicreation.com/
