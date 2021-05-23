Oltao Logo Motion Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Oltao was looking for a unique and new logo motion to showcase their difference in their brand. That's why we decided to create a 3D logo animation to present the idea and make the design more interesting.
