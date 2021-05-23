Ashita Vijay seth

Travello - Travel Website Landing Page

Ashita Vijay seth
Ashita Vijay seth
  • Save
Travello - Travel Website Landing Page travelwebsite uiux web design webdesigner webdesign design ui
Download color palette

Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching.
For work inquiries:
ashitaseth9454@gmail.com

Watch the complete project on:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120041347/Travello-Travel-Website-Landing-Page

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Ashita Vijay seth
Ashita Vijay seth

More by Ashita Vijay seth

View profile
    • Like