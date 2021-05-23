Simar Bagga

Portfolio Vlogs Page Design

Simar Bagga
Simar Bagga
  • Save
Portfolio Vlogs Page Design video portfolio vlogs web mobile uiux
Download color palette

Hi there,
I made a Speed Design Video About This Check it out :- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyZ85w9ykJw&list=PL-m7eRXwsJ4VZG2dT44WUfm7UBa4HNPv4&index=4

Follow Me :-
Dribbble :- www.dribbble.com/simarbagga
Youtube :- www.youtube.com/channel/UCWpIlVXUvzEl1XIxqvJfqdA
Figma :- www.figma.com/@simarbagga
Github :- www.github.com/simarbagga200
Hope you like the design.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Simar Bagga
Simar Bagga

More by Simar Bagga

View profile
    • Like