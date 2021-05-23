Portfolio Vlogs Page Design

Hi there,

I made a Speed Design Video About This Check it out :- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyZ85w9ykJw&list=PL-m7eRXwsJ4VZG2dT44WUfm7UBa4HNPv4&index=4

Follow Me :-

Dribbble :- www.dribbble.com/simarbagga

Youtube :- www.youtube.com/channel/UCWpIlVXUvzEl1XIxqvJfqdA

Figma :- www.figma.com/@simarbagga

Github :- www.github.com/simarbagga200

Hope you like the design.