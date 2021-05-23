Rokas Aleliunas

Mad king

Mad king bizarre mad surealism eye illustration eye crown hand illustrations hands king grunge texture lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Doing bizarre stuff out of boredom.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
