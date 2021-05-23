Masufa

Masufa
Masufa
Shazzle Chat is a messenger app for the iOS platform. The target audience of this app is the average American user.
The main task was to develop the most convenient and intuitive functionality with a stylish interface.

A special feature of this application is to provide maximum privacy, which is provided by the method of transmitting messages Peer to Peer.

Posted on May 23, 2021
