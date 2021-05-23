Triple - Travel website landing page UI design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone,
Here is my new concept about Travel, trip, tour related website design. This website's name is Triple. Here you will find the best places for you from your home and you can book your favorite place to go. You will find some exclusive offers. It’s simple to use this website.
So hope everyone loves it and if you have any questions please let me know by comment/direct message. Thank you!
Full view Behance
Available for hire:
kabiranandas20@gmail.com | Skype
Follow me on Facebook | Instagram | Behance | Twitter