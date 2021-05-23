Kabi Ran An Das

Triple - Travel website landing page UI design

Kabi Ran An Das
Kabi Ran An Das
  • Save
Triple - Travel website landing page UI design ui design appdesign web design tour trip travel landingpagedesign website design ui design
Download color palette

Hello everyone,
Here is my new concept about Travel, trip, tour related website design. This website's name is Triple. Here you will find the best places for you from your home and you can book your favorite place to go. You will find some exclusive offers. It’s simple to use this website.

So hope everyone loves it and if you have any questions please let me know by comment/direct message. Thank you!

Full view Behance

Available for hire:
kabiranandas20@gmail.com | Skype

Follow me on Facebook | Instagram | Behance | Twitter

Kabi Ran An Das
Kabi Ran An Das

More by Kabi Ran An Das

View profile
    • Like